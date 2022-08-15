MESC will meet Fiji’s global maritime commitments

The Ministry of Defence together with the Australian Department of Defence are jointly developing the Maritime Essential Services Centre Project.

The MESC site, which is located in Lami, will integrate the Republic of Fiji Navy Headquarters, Fiji Maritime Surveillance and Rescue Coordination Centre, Suva Coastal Radio, and Fiji Navy Hydrographic Service.

The establishment of the MESC will meet a number of Fiji’s global maritime commitments to safe shipping through the enhancement and co-locating of the Suva Coastal Radio Service Station, Rescue Coordination Center, and Hydrographic office.

The Ministry of Defence, National Security and Policing hosted the fourth consultation session with residents of Lami on Thursday at the Lami Parish Hall.

The consultation was conducted as the Ministry noted that several residents had new concerns about the project which had not been raised in earlier consultation sessions.