Mental health concerns mounts for nurses

Nurses are working long hours in high-risk environments, leading to physical and emotional exhaustion, putting their mental health in focus.

The Fiji Nursing Association is calling for urgent reforms, highlighting the immense pressure and unsafe conditions nurses face, particularly at St Giles Psychiatric Hospital.

According to FNA, the rising number of patients including elderly psychiatric cases and individuals with criminal backgrounds has pushed resources to the limit.

FNA President Dr Alisi Vudiniabola highlights the challenges faced by the complexity of cases and a severe shortage of trained staff.

“We have cases of those who are criminal, nothing to do with mental illness, who are overstaying their time in St. Giles. They just add to the burden that is already there.”

Dr Vudiniabola emphasizes the importance of addressing this issue.

“We’ve had a rough year with mental health nursing and mental health nurses. We expect the government to be more vigilant in ensuring that they have enough human resources across the board, meaning nurses, enough orderlies who are trained.”

In response to these concerns, Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu acknowledged the need for more robust mental health support, not only for patients but also for healthcare staff.

“To ensure that they’re working in a very conducive environment and ensure that they work in working conditions that are encouraging for them to deliver the service that they need.”

Dr Lalabalavu assures the public that mental health care, including that of nurses, is a priority for the government.