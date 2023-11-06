Men urged to prioritize their health

The Fiji Cancer Society reports that almost 200 men receive prostate cancer diagnoses each year, and nearly 50 of them lose their lives to the disease.

During Movember, the focus is on raising awareness of men’s health concerns, with a special emphasis on prostate cancer.

In a statement, they are encouraging men to place their health at the forefront, as many cancers are directly linked to factors such as an unhealthy diet, alcohol consumption, physical inactivity, and smoking.

The theme for this year is “Awareness into Action,” emphasizing the importance of men taking responsibility and taking action for their long-term physical and mental well-being.

The Fiji Cancer Society also states that the funds collected at Movember events go towards supporting cancer patients and their families, as well as advocating for improved cancer services and outcomes for all Fijians.

Their efforts extend to educating the Fijian population about cancer prevention and offering free community cancer screening programs.