Men present themselves late: Dr Prasad

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 30, 2020 4:30 pm

If testicular cancer is caught in the first stage then the survival rate is 99 percent.

This was highlighted by the Head of Oncology Department at CWM Dr Akaash Prasad

Dr Prasad says many men do not visit the doctors as the lump or bump in the testicular is not painful.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“If it doesn’t give any pain they usually don’t present. They do present when they have other symptoms of this disease or when cancer spreads everywhere and they start having other symptoms and then they present.”

Testicular cancer affects those between the ages of 15 and 35.

Since 2018, 11 men have survived testicular cancer.

 

