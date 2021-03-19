Members of parliament register for COVID-19 vaccine

Several members of the Parliament this morning registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

A team from the Ministry of Health was on hand at the parliament complex to register all MPs.

Head of Fiji’s vaccine taskforce at the Ministry of Health Dr Rachel Devi says anyone can register and they get to decide whether they want the vaccine.

She says many MPs have already registered online.

Dr Devi says after the first jab people have to wait up to 12 weeks for the second shot, for it to be effective.

“This registration process is actually going to allow us to do a lot of things in that context but we’d like individuals to register and like I have said before that the registration of individuals is not saying that you are consenting for vaccine, you can register and you will be consenting on the day of the vaccination itself.”

Dr. Devi says the basic process of registering is simple, requiring the birth registration number and the date of birth for a Fiji born.

The health ministry will soon be setting up mobile teams at strategic sites for the registrations.