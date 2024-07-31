Media can amplify anti-trafficking efforts: Kraushaar

The media plays a vital role in the fight against trafficking in person as Pacific Island countries have transformed from a transit point to a destination for human trafficking.

This was stressed by the Asia Foundation Pacific Islands Regional Representative, Sandra Kraushaar, at a talanoa session to commemorate World Day against Trafficking in Person yesterday.

Kraushaar says the media has the capacity to amplify efforts in the prevention and eradication of trafficking in person.

“Through in-depth investigations, the media outlets have exposed trafficking operations. And this has led to the arrests of traffickers and the rescue of victims.”

Kraushaar says the media has also provided a platform for victims and survivors to share their stories, which eventually encourages collective action against human trafficking.

“Awareness campaigns, media campaigns such as documentaries, TV programs, and social media campaigns, they have all raised awareness about human trafficking.”

The Asia Foundation Pacific Islands Regional Representative also acknowledged the involvement of members of the media in the ongoing Pacific Rise Counter Trafficking in Person Programme.

The five-year program is a major USAID counter trafficking in-person initiative undertaken in five Pacific Island countries, including Fiji.