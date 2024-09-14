Matawailevu man wins big at Pacific Energy first draw

Jone Naloma of Matawailevu village, Ra, is the new winner and owner of the first Nissan Navara Pro Max 4 major draw worth $99,000 held at the Vuo Pacific Energy Service station outside Labasa.

Pacific Energy Chief Marketing Manager Amit Maharaj says when contacting Naloma, he was quite surprised and overjoyed about the good news.

He says that he only spent $30 on fuel at the Waimicia Service Station, and he did not know that months later he would be the lucky participant.

However, Maharaj has also acknowledged the huge public turnout received in Labasa today, as it was also the first time to be brought across to the Northern division.

“It was indeed a very, very good turnout, and we were very blessed to have the presence of Tui Labasa, who actually did the draws, and we also had Mr. Mohan Jadhav Rao, who is a guest of honor as well. So the turnout is obviously in the north, so the turnout’s always awesome.”

There are two more draws left, one of which will be in November, while the final one will be in January next year for the two remaining Nissan Navara Pro Max 4.