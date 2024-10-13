Mata Dance Group prepares for FMF Diwali Mela

[Source: Mata Dance Fiji/ Facebook]

The Mata Dance Group is set to captivate audiences with vibrant performances at the highly anticipated FMF Diwali Mela in Labasa.

Choreographer Tevita Tobeyaweni has expressed his excitement for the group’s participation in the Showcase of Talents.

With six dancers in the lineup, Tobeyaweni adds the Mata Dance Group aims to reflect the thriving dance industry in Fiji’s capital.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re excited to be a part of this year’s Showcase of Talents in Labasa. We can’t wait to meet everyone and share the festive spirit.”

The Diwali Mela, organized by Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s sister radio stations Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM, will run from the 17th to the 19th of October at the Damodar City Complex in Labasa.