Masked men enter Nadi restaurant take off with register

A well-known fast-food restaurant in Nadi fell victim to a robbery early this morning.

FBC News has been reliably informed that a group of masked men stormed the establishment and made off with the cash register.

The incident occurred around 4am today.

It’s also understood that the men arrived in a stolen taxi, which they allegedly took from the Vuda back road before executing the robbery.

Details surrounding the exact amount of cash taken remain unclear.

