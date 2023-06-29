Marketing Fiji tops budget submission for Tourism Fiji

Tourism Fiji is emphasizing the crucial role of destination marketing as the organization submits its budget proposals.

With a focus on reviving and sustaining tourism as a vital driver of economic activity, Chief Executive, Brent Hill underlines the significance of effective marketing strategies in maintaining Fiji’s position as a leading global destination.

The Tourism Fiji boss also acknowledges the intensifying competition from other countries, but remains committed to capitalizing on its momentum and showcasing Fiji as the ultimate tourist hotspot.

Article continues after advertisement

“So you know China, Japan, certainly India, these are the ones that are on the list for us we want to go after. We saw a lot of routes have opened up in Vancouver, Narita, Adelaide, Hong Kong and now Canberra and we want to make sure they work really well.”

Highlighting the need for sustained marketing efforts, Hill stresses that even with the pandemic’s subsiding effects, it is imperative to reinforce Fiji’s presence in the global tourism market.

The CEO is resolute in his commitment to utilizing every resource to its fullest potential, ensuring that Fiji’s allure is widely communicated and celebrated.