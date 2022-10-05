Market vendors celebrate Fiji day

Suva market vendors held their Fiji day celebrations this morning.

Officiating as chief guest at the event, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted various assistance the government is providing including inflation mitigation.

Sayed-Khaiyum also encourage the Suva Market Vendors association to be united, plan better and convey to the municipal council matters concerning them.

“We of course have plans for markets around Fiji and of course, we will later on in months’ time as to how we can make our markets more modern.”

The celebrations held at the Suva market were also to mark the upcoming Diwali festival.

Various dance items were performed to celebrate Fiji’s independence.