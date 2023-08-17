Maritimes to benefit from SEA assistance

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is looking forward to scaling up the Seafarers Entrepreneurial Assistance (SEA) program.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka believes this assistance will help improve transport accessibility in rural and maritime communities as well as access to markets.

“With high expectations that it will foster a culture of entrepreneurship by promoting a safe and inclusive environment for traveling and business ventures in the maritime region.”

Ditoka says that the assistance is targeted at any community in the maritime, coastal, and riverbank communities, and applications can be either individual or community-based.

According to the Minister, applicants will be required to pay their one-third contribution in cash, which can be either for a boat only, an engine only, or a boat with an engine, and the boat can either be wooden or fiberglass.

Ditoka reiterates that a key requirement is having a Class 6 Boat Master license and a fishing license if the purpose of the boat is fishing.

The Minister reiterates that the cost of the boat and engine would range from $21,200 to $26,200, depending on the type of boat and engine capacity.

He says applicants will be paying between $7,100 and $8,800 as one third, and the Government will pay the balance, depending on the budget available.