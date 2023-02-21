Marape arrives in Fiji

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Papua New Guine Prime Minister James Marape arrived into Fiji last night for his first official visit.

Marape is here to attend the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat Special Leaders retreat in Denarau, Nadi this week, alongside other Pacific Island leaders.

The PNG Prime Minister was later hosted to a welcome dinner by Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night.

The two leaders discussed key areas of cooperation between the two nations and strengthening partnerships in mutual areas of priorities.



Marape will be accorded a traditional welcome ceremony this morning before he pays a courtesy call to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at State House.



