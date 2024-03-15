Man swept away by strong currents outside of Lautoka harbor

The search is on for a 42-year-old man who was swept by powerful currents while working at a facility outside the Lautoka harbour yesterday.

FBC News understands that the distressing incident unfolded as the docker worker, alongside two colleagues, was diligently executing his duties.

The trio was engrossed in their work when the unforeseen tragedy struck.

It’s believed that the man caught sight of their fibreglass vessel drifting away from the dock, swiftly making its way towards the open sea.

Without hesitation, the worker took immediate action, plunging into the water in an attempt to retrieve the boat.

However, in a cruel twist of fate, the relentless force of the currents overpowered him, dragging him away from safety’s embrace.

Police will continue their search today.