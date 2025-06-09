Man remanded over alleged bank card theft

The man accused of stealing an elderly man’s bank card in Suva this week has been remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Niraj Surend Prasad is charged with one count of theft.

The 49-year-old confirmed he understood the charge and waived his right to legal representation.

Police Prosecutor Salote Bola told the court that full-phase disclosures had been served.

The prosecution objected to bail, citing Prasad’s previous convictions for theft and for absconding bail.

Magistrate Charles Ratakele directed Prasad to file a formal bail application by next Monday.

The court will determine his bail application next week.

