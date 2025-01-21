Man jailed for burglary and theft

A man has been sentenced to one year and three months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated burglary and two counts of theft.

The sentence is reduced to one year and three months, taking into account the nine months the accused has already spent in custody since his arrest in April 2024.

Eroni Lutunamaravu committed the offences on April 16, 2024, when he, along with another individual, unlawfully entered the home of Patricia Kailola in Samabula.

They intended to steal and took various items including electronics, cash and food.

Later the same day, Lutunamaravu was also found guilty of stealing from another victim, Elenoa Dicovi, taking items such as laptops and mobile phones.

The court considered several aggravating factors when determining the sentence.

Acting Puisine Judge Waleen George stated that the crimes were opportunistic as the victims were away from their homes when the break-ins occurred.

In the sentence, she also said that it was also clear that the crime had been planned in advance, and the value of the stolen items was costly, although much of it was recovered.

The court also pointed out that home invasions are serious offenses that violate the privacy of victims and can cause lasting emotional harm.

These factors led to an increase of two years in the sentence.

However, the court also took into account mitigating factors, such as Lutunamaravu’s remorse for his actions and his decision to plead guilty at the earliest opportunity.

These factors helped reduce his sentence by three years.

The judge decided on a sentence of 2 years, further reduced by 9 months for the time already served in custody.

Lutunamaravu has been informed of the consequences if he violates the terms of the suspended sentence.