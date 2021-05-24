Home

News

Man jailed for aggravated robbery

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
May 7, 2022 10:20 am
[File Photo]

The prevalence of burglary and home-invasion-style offences will cause great anxiety and disquiet in the community.

This will also undermine the sense of security people feel in their own homes says High Court Judge Justice Gihan Kulatunga.

Kulatunga made the comments while sentencing Sunia Roraqio after he was convicted of one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of theft.

Article continues after advertisement

Roraqio has been sentenced to six years, eight months imprisonment.

The court heard that on August 31st in 2020, Roraqio at Princess Road in Tamavua dishonestly appropriated a laptop, a AUD200 and one iPhone 5S from the complainant.

Roraqio will be eligible for parole after serving four years and eight months behind bars.

