Man dies at Totogo Police Station

Totogo Police Station

A man who is a known street dweller was found motionless at the Totogo Police Station early this morning.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says the man had called into the station requesting to use the bathroom facilities which was permitted by the team on duty.

He adds that few moments later, an officer escorting a prisoner to the bathroom, saw the man lying motionless whereby officers cordoned off the scene for Crime Scene Investigations to conduct their work.

The Acting Commissioner says a post mortem is expected to be conducted to confirm the victims’ cause of death.

Chew has assured the conduct of a thorough investigation into the incident.