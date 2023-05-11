Man charged for fraudulent activity

A 27-year-old man will be produced today in the Suva Magistrates Court for allegedly fraudulently obtaining more than $38,000 from six people.

The incident happened between August 2021 and August 2022.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Sakeo Raikaci says the accused, while employed as a sales executive at a car and parts dealership, is alleged to have generated sales and purchase agreements for six customers as an official receipt to confirm payment had been made.

ACP Raikaci says the 27-year-old then deleted the same sales and purchase agreement from company records.

He says the executives of the company discovered the alleged crime after receiving numerous calls from customers regarding the non-delivery of goods.

ACP Raikaci adds that officers from the Criminal Investigations Department arrested the accused at the Nadi International Airport while he was waiting for an overseas flight.

The accused has been charged with six counts of theft.