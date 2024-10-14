Man charged for alleged kava scam

It is alleged that the accused dishonestly obtained $250 via a mobile money transfer app.

A 30-year-old man from Bulileka, Labasa, has been charged with allegedly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

He will appear in the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

It is alleged that on March 25th this year, the accused dishonestly obtained $250 via a mobile money transfer app.

The accused allegedly scammed the victim into purchasing kava worth the said amount but failed to deliver the goods after receiving the money.