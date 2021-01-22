Man arrested for alleged drug possession

A man is in police custody after he was allegedly found with drugs.
The man was in Court to attend a case and was allegedly in possession of drugs.
Police say he tried to escape but was apprehended by prison officers outside the Suva Court.
Police say the substance found in his possession has been sent for analysis.
