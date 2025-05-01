Majority of school leavers not pursuing higher education: HECF

Out of 15,000 school leavers each year, only 30 percent are enrolled into further education.

This was highlighted by the Higher Education Commission of Fiji Chair, Steve Chand while addressing the Heads of School during the 131st Fiji Principals Association conference in Suva.

He says this large proportion of school leavers are either unemployed, joining the informal sector, or drifting into low-paying jobs, which highlights systemic gaps in education planning.

Article continues after advertisement

“We should be concerned about the 70 percent who are not captured in the higher education sector. It raises questions about access, equity, and the relevance of our education offerings.”

Chand says the data shows a mismatch between what the education system offers and what the economy or labour market needs.

He says more targeted interventions are needed, such as inclusive policies, flexible learning pathways, and greater investment in vocational and technical education.

Chand adds that collaboration between government, higher education institutions and industry is vital to ensure no one is left behind.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.