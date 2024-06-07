Major announcement for Fiji Police Force today

[File Photo]

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua will be making major announcements later this afternoon to discuss the comprehensive reset of the Fiji Police Force.

A press invite says the aim of this initiative is to enhance the capability, professionalism, and integrity of the force through a new strategy and strengthened cooperation with the Australian Federal Police.

Key announcements expected include the introduction of a new overarching strategy for the Fiji Police Force, the establishment of a new Memorandum of Understanding between the Fiji Police Force and the Australian Federal Police, and the embedding of Australian advisors within the Fiji Police Force.

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua

Other major announcements also include the appointment of a mentor to support the new Police Commissioner, specialist training opportunities for Fiji Police Force members in Australia, and the implementation of new core values and a code of conduct.

The minister is expected to deliver his announcement at 1 p.m.