Mahogany industry legislation to be reviewed

Cabinet has approved the review of the Mahogany Industry Development Act 2010 and the Mahogany Industry Licensing and Branding Act 2011.

The MIDA 2010 establishes the Mahogany Industry Council and the MILBA 2011 stipulates the licensing and branding aspects of Fiji Mahogany.

The Mahogany Industry Taskforce Review Committee established in March 2024 recommended the review of legislation to address issues faced by mahogany stakeholders.

The review of MIDA 2010 and MILBA 2011 is expected to examine the role played by the Mahogany Industry Council as well as to allow for further expansion of the mahogany industry and the recognition of the quality of Fiji’s hardwood products both locally and internationally.