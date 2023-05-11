M-PAiSA MasterCard to be launched soon

[Source: Vodafone Fiji]

Vodafone Fiji will soon launch its M-PAiSA MasterCard.

Head of e-Commerce and Digital Financial Services Shailendra Prasad says they trialed it on 10,000 customers, and so far $7 million has been paid through their M-PAiSA MasterCard.

He says an in-built security system has been designed for the safety of users.

“As with anything we have inbuilt security in the system, we are also going to provide some security features that are not found with other such scheme cards, which the customer can control from their app themselves so like enabling and disabling the card so if you make a payment and after that you don’t want that card to be used anywhere, you can lock it from your device yourself.”

Prasad says the Reserve Bank of Fiji has also given the heads-up to introduce it to the greater population.