M-PAiSA MasterCard a game changer: Kamikamica

Vodafone Fiji officially launched its M-PAiSA MasterCard in Suva last night.

While officiating at the launch ceremony, Minister for Communication Manoa Kamikamica says the M-PAiSA MasterCard is a game changer for Fiji in our quest for greater financial and economic inclusion.

Kamikamica says customers can now expand purchases done through M-PAiSA platform to international reach.

“MasterCard is now accepted in 250 countries and over 100 million merchants worldwide – making M-PAiSA a global payment platform. I extend my hearty congratulations to the Vodafone team for becoming a licensed MasterCard Issuer. Being granted a Global Payment card license is a valiant achievement for Vodafone M-PAiSA – and is a ground-breaking payment service to Fijians.”



Kamikamica says the M-PAiSA Mastercard becomes an open loop payment system, and is now part of the global Scheme Card Payment network.

He adds registered M-PAiSA users that acquire a M-PAiSA Mastercard will be able to use their M-PAiSA balance and make online payments on E-commerce platforms for their favourite Fijian Made products and services seamlessly.



According to Kamikamica, registered users traveling overseas can also use their M-PAiSA Mastercard to make payment outside Fiji and subscribe to popular entertainment channels.

Vodafone Fiji currently has over 580,000 registered M-PAiSA Customers with more than 334,000 of these customers actively using the service every month creating a significant multiplier effect in the economy.

He adds based on the current trends, M-PAiSA is expected to process over $3 billion in transactions in 2023.

Meanwhile, applying for M-PAiSA MasterCard is 100 percent digital and can be carried out through the M-PAiSA App, which Kamikamica says is highly efficient and environmentally friendly process.