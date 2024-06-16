Lutu village establishes community-based forest park

[Source: Ministry of Forestry, Fiji/ Facebook]

Lutu Village in the Province of Naitasiri has turned their dream into reality with the establishment of its own community-based forest park.

The forest park is known as Savumoli Stream Bubble and Forest Walk.

A member of Mataqali Nakorovou of Lutu Village, Sailasa Saqanamualevu, says the project has provided opportunities for employment within the village.

“Among the tour guides that have been trained, 15 are from Lutu Village. We were also able to earn an income during the establishment of the forest park, supporting the livelihood of many families in our village. As the forest park grows, it will provide additional opportunities for employment; a lot of activities will be carried out within the project.”

Saqanamualevu says this is part of efforts to improve their livelihood through eco-tourism.



He acknowledges the assistance of the government, through the Forestry Ministry, and stakeholders that complemented their endeavor for development.

Forestry Minister Kalaveti Ravu says the project is aligned with the government’s aspiration for sustainable development to safeguard the environment.

Ravu says it also promotes eco-tourism while protecting natural resources.