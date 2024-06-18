LTA urges continued vigilance among drivers

The Land Transport Authority has recorded a reduction in road fatalities this year; however, it warns drivers to remain vigilant.

As of June 11th, 24 people have died on our roads compared to 45 for the same period last year.

LTA Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says it is important to address the behaviors that contribute to these incidents.

Rokosawa emphasizes prioritizing road safety following a recent spate of avoidable road accidents.

He adds that speeding, drink-driving, pedestrians at fault, as well as dangerous and careless driving, are the top causes of road tragedies so far.

From August 2023 to June 2024, LTA has counseled 58 drivers, issued 1,206 warning letters to drivers, and issued 45 final warnings through show cause proceedings. It has also suspended 13 driver licenses and cancelled 112 driver licenses.

In addition to joint enforcement operations, Rokosawa says LTA is intensifying its public and community awareness campaigns on road safety.