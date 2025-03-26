LTA proposes higher speeding fines

[ Source: Land Transport Authority of Fiji ]

The Land Transport Authority is proposing an increase in speeding fines to address road fatalities in Fiji.

Currently, fines are $25 for speeding 1-14 km/h over the limit, $40 for 15-29 km/h, and $60 for exceeding the limit by 30 km/h.

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa states that the proposed fine increase aims to discourage speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors.

Rokosawa says speeding remains the leading cause of fatalities on our roads.

“That’s why LTA is investing in portable speed cameras, and I’m using this platform to probably bring the awareness right from the outset for all drivers out there. Just to be cautious, be courteous on the road and be considerate and empathize with all road users, pedestrians, and passengers, and LTA will be very strict.”

He says their ongoing Safety Observation and Compliance System has significantly contributed to enforcing road safety.

“We are proposing an increase in speeding fines. Right now $25 to make it more deterrent. Right now, $25 is not a deterrent.”

Assistant Minister for Transport Naisa Tuinaceva agrees with the proposal to increase speeding fines but says other major offenses will also be targeted.

“Yes we’re going to. We are under review, and that will be coming up in the very near future, where we will see a new structure of our penalties, especially on over speeding.”

With road safety being a key focus of the national development plans, LTA is committed to reducing fatalities and ultimately aims for zero road deaths in the coming years.

