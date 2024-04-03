LTA promotes road safety in schools

[File Photo]

The Land Transport Authority is intensifying its efforts to promote road safety education among secondary school students.

This awareness is being created as major sporting events, including the Zone Athletics Meet and the highly anticipated Coca-Cola Games, will be held from May 2nd to the 4th.

LTA Road Safety and Education Manager Watilala Fonu says their teams are currently in Tailevu, focusing on bus safety and proper passenger manners.

With the support of the Fiji Police Force, Fonu says their aim is to reinforce the importance of adhering to road safety measures during these significant sporting events in the school calendar.

She adds the team has identified several secondary schools that have been consistently in the spotlight for disregarding road rules and engaging in risky behaviours as passengers during major sporting events.

Fonu states these behaviours include waving school flags, unruly conduct of students, vandalism, and playing loud music in buses.

She adds LTA and the Police Force will not hesitate to take necessary actions to enforce road safety measures and maintain order.