LTA converts 460 RSL licenses

The Land Transport Authority has been actively converting valid Rural Service Licenses issued before January 1, 2018 into either minibus licenses or carrier licenses based on the vehicle type.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau reports that to date, 460 RSL permits have been converted.

This process, he says continues during the annual registration or renewals for RSL holders who have not yet completed the conversion.

The LTA ceased issuing new RSLs from January 1, 2018, following amendments to the Land Transport Public Service Vehicle Regulation.

According to Regulation 18A sub-regulation (6)(d), RSLs issued before this date are automatically considered either minibus permits or carrier licenses, depending on the vehicle’s construction.

The Minister says that the LTA is diligently processing the conversion of all RSLs to the appropriate minibus (LM) or carrier licenses (LC).

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau

The authority remains committed to facilitating this transition and urges all permit holders to visit any LTA branch to complete the conversion process and obtain the necessary number plates.

Ro Filipe made these comments in Parliament explaining that the LTA is holding onto RSL number plates for providers who have already received approval and are providing the service.

He adds that the ongoing conversion process is part of the LTA’s efforts to streamline the licensing system and ensure all vehicles are appropriately classified and licensed.