LTA condemns hit and run incident

The Land Transport Authority has condemned the hit and run incident over the weekend that has left a man in critical condition.

The alleged incident happened along Milverton Road in Suva and the driver of the vehicle involved was a Police officer.

LTA Board Chair, James Sowane says the behaviour of the driver was reckless, irresponsible, and illegal.

Sowane is urging motorists who find themselves in such situations to do the right thing and take responsibility for their actions.

He says this is why LTA enforces road safety rules to keep our roads safe.

Sowane says part of the requirement to get a driving license is to learn and agree to follow the road safety rules.

He is also urging motorists to drive within the speed limit and pay attention on the road and surroundings when driving.

Tavinesh Naicker, the officer involved in the incident is charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning actual bodily harm.

Naicker is also charged with failing to comply with requirements following an accident.

Sowane says their thoughts and prayers are with the 23-year-old victim’s family during this critical time of anxiety on his condition.