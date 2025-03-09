Low-yield farmers must vacate: Singh

The Minister for Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh, has stood by his decision to issue notices to farmers producing less sugarcane, urging them to vacate their land.

In a statement made during parliament this week, Singh clarified that the action is directed at farmers who are producing fewer than 50 tonnes of cane.

He stresses the government’s strategy is to prioritize and support farmers who are producing higher yields.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh emphasises the decision should not be politicized, citing past government associating the issue with political agenda.

“Do not try to politicise things with the sugarcane farmers……each time politics, politics, where did the industry end up? I am not politicising and if you are cane farmer then you will understand”

Singh reassured the public that the Sugar Cane Growers’ Council election is on the horizon, stressing the importance of transparency and credibility within the industry.

He adds prioritising farmers is key to the growth and sustainability of the industry.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.