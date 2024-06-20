Lomaiviti supports UN Declaration on Indigenous Rights

The Lomaiviti Province has come to an agreement to support the proposed United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.

Speaking during the Lomaiviti Provincial Council Meeting, Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga emphasizes the importance of the declaration to the resource owners, as the Bill will resolve the challenges that the iTaukei people are going through, especially the other bills regarding resource ownership.

Turaga reminded the council members that this is a general bill about indigenous people but contains very important aspects of resource ownership.

Council Chair Ratu Etueni Caucau thanked the members for supporting this important bill, which would have greater effects in the Lomaiviti province.

The proposed Bill will be tabled in cabinet after the public consultation.