Tourism Fiji has launched its localised Chinese Loloma Hour campaign in China and global Chinese-speaking markets to invite Chinese travelers for a Fiji holiday.

Tourism Fiji partnered with Fliggy, Alibaba Group’s travel platform, to build extensive brand awareness of the Loloma Hour campaign and showcase travel packages for Chinese travelers’ consideration and booking.

Additionally, travel agent and media training events with over 70 participants were held to enhance their knowledge of Loloma Hour and promote this sustainability campaign.

