Loitering tops arrest list

Loitering during curfew hours has topped the list of arrests, as 38 people were arrested over the last 24-hours for breaching curfew orders and heath restrictions.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says of the 38 arrests, 25 people were arrested for breaching curfew orders while 13 for not adhering to the Health restrictions.

The Western Division recorded 19 cases including five who were all found drunk and loitering along Vunato in Lautoka while two others were arrested during curfew hours for intoxication at Kermode Rd.

Tudravu says that in a similar case at Bureiwai District School, three men in their 30’s were arrested while two men were found loitering at the Vunahawira Settlement along the Queen’s Highway.

Seven people were found loitering and drunk during curfew hours along the Nadi and the Lautoka areas.

Of the 10 cases recorded in the Eastern Division, four men of Naitasiri were found traveling in a vehicle without a pass during curfew hours while a 23-year-old farmer of Nakorovatu was found loitering.

Five others were arrested for drinking kava at Navuloa Village in Levuka.

The Southern Division recorded nine cases including four men of Nadera who were all arrested for intoxication, two men were found drunk and loitering during curfew hours in the Kinoya area while a 35-year-old man was found driving a vehicle without a pass during curfew hours in the Valelevu area.

Two other cases of breaching curfew orders were recorded whereby a 40-year-old man and a 19-year-old were both found loitering in the Samabula area.

The Northern and Central Division recorded nil cases.