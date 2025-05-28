Local chefs win prestigious Queen's Restaurant Challenge

[Source: Fiji & Samoa Marriott People's Page/ Facebook]

Chefs from the Fijian-owned Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort won the Gold Medal at the 2025 Queen’s Restaurant Challenge during Food & Hospitality Week, held at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Endorsed by the World Chefs’ Association and hosted by the Australian Culinary Federation, the Queen’s Challenge is one of the most elite culinary events in the Asia Pacific region.

This year, eight top-tier teams, including international, regional, and military culinary units, competed under high pressure.

Each four-member team, comprising a manager, two qualified chefs, and one kitchen hand, prepared three-course meals for 25 guests and judges under live judging conditions, demonstrating precision, creativity, storytelling, seamless cohesion, strategic planning, and flawless execution.



Led by the Resort’s Executive Chef Rakesh Kumar, who also serves as the President of the Fiji Chef Association, the winning team included Muni Vikash Chetty (Assistant Pastry Chef), Nemia Waqanivavalagi (Sous-Chef at Tatavu Grill & Bar), and Ifraz Hussein (Junior Sous Chef).

Their gold-winning menu showcased storytelling through cuisine, featuring ocean-inspired entrees with fresh Yasawa tuna, mains infused with local herbs from the Sheraton Fiji Farm, and desserts celebrating Fiji’s tropical abundance.

Chef Kumar stated that the win validates years of hard work and cultural pride.

This achievement marks a significant improvement from their Silver Medal finish in 2024, affirming Sheraton Fiji’s growing influence on the global culinary stage.

