Lifeline Fiji receives around 60 calls per month: Merekula

Lifeline Fiji’s helpline receives an average of 60 calls per month from members of the public who seek counselling services.

This has been revealed by Officer-in-Charge Jeremaia Merekula.

Merekula says the organization, with a call center staff roll of eight people, has had to rearrange its work schedule to accommodate the calls, most of which come in during off-peak hours.

“We are rescheduling our staff to receive calls from 11pm to 3am because that’s where the large number of calls comes in so we’ve been grateful that having crisis support has been an outlet for Fijians going through crisis that they can call in for support.”

According to Merekula, 40 percent of these callers are contemplating suicide, and the staff have an important role in nurturing a culture of understanding, trust, and compassion with them.

He says Lifeline Fiji owes a lot to the generous supporters in society who contribute to the work that they do to save lives.