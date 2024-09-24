Lifeline Fiji intensifies support for mental health

From left: FBC TV Manager Sitiveni Halofaki, Catherine Verma and Lifeline Fiji’s Director Jeremaia Merekula

Lifeline Fiji’s Touching Heavens Gala Dinner Fundraiser is set to take stage as part of efforts to collect funds which will support services offered for mental health.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and Lifeline Fiji have yet again signed a Memorandum of Understanding to undertake a campaign on mental health and the delayed coverage of the gala dinner fundraiser this year.

Lifeline Fiji’s Director Jeremaia Merekula expressed gratitude for the support which recognizes the gravity of challenges posed by mental health, amid the alarming increase in cases of suicide among Fijians.

“We would like to say a big vinaka vakalevu to the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation for coming on board again this year to be able to televise the Lifeline Touching Heaven gala event that is happening in November, on November the 15th.”

Merekula also emphasized the importance of a collective approach to create awareness on mental health, as it has helped people shift from a culture of silence to an environment of openness.

FBC TV Manager Sitiveni Halofaki says the organization is grateful to offer support for a worthy cause, as mental health emerges as a worrying issue in Fiji.

Lifeline Fiji’s Touching Heavens Gala Dinner Fundraiser is a night of magnificent music directed by Maestro Doctor Igelese Ete featuring ManaVia and Prima Voce.

The fundraiser will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel on November 15.