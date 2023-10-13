Levuka town council in need of government support

Levuka town

The Levuka Municipal Council is in need of government support in terms of better service delivery in Fiji’s first capital.

Acting Chief Executive for Levuka town council, Nunia Labati, says that though there are still arrears from ratepayers, the council is working to retrieve all the pending arrears.

She adds that despite that, the council is still providing all the services, not only to the ratepayers but also to the villages and rural areas, with the resources available.

Article continues after advertisement

“As you have witnessed, Levuka is a small place. We have limited spaces in Levuka, and that is the reason why the capital was moved to Suva.”



Levuka town

Labati also acknowledges the government for solid waste management and the landowners of Natokalau village, where the site is situated.

Levuka town currently has a total of 144 ratepayers.