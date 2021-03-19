Levuka notes drop in crime rate

Levuka has seen a significant reduction in crimes over the past few months.

Acting Tui Levuka, Ratu Jope Sigaruarua says it’s worth noting that police have beefed up operations, to create a safe space for residents in Ovalau.

He says minimal criminal activity recorded in the colonial setting is a bonus for the authorities.

“It’s pleasing to see young people here in Levuka involve themselves in commercial agriculture for their sustenance. A good number of them have gone to New Zealand and Australia under the Seasonal Work program.”

Ratu Jope says most youth are investing in yaqona and dalo farming.

He adds their aim is to maintain the reputation and authenticity of the old capital.

Young people on the island have been encouraged to participate in the solesolevaki initiative, to prevent getting involved in criminal activities.