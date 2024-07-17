Legislative drive against scams

The government is actively engaged in legislative efforts to tackle the increasing problem of scams in Fiji.

Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica says his Ministry has embarked on a strategy to consolidate existing laws.

Kamikamica adds they will also introduce new regulations to combat fraudulent activities that have plagued consumers and businesses.

Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica

He stresses that one of the primary concerns identified by the Ministry is the inadequacy of current laws in effectively tackling various forms of scams.

These fraudulent activities, ranging from online phishing schemes to deceptive marketing tactics have not only undermined consumer confidence but also posed significant challenges to the regulatory framework.

To address these shortcomings, Kamikamica says the Ministry has initiated a proactive approach to legislative reforms.

“There is weakness in laws when it comes to scamming, there is weak laws when it comes to cyberbullying so part of the Ministry’s role has been to try and start getting everything order and start developing clear pathways in terms of legislative reforms.”

This, Kamikamica highlights includes the development of clearer pathways for enhancing consumer protection measures and strengthening penalties for offenders involved in fraudulent practices.

In a move to raise awareness and foster a national dialogue on the issue, Kamikamica says that the Ministry, in collaboration with the Consumer Council is set to launch a National Scam Week.