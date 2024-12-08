Legal Aid Commission faces critical challenges

The Legal Aid Commission is facing significant operational challenges which is affecting their ability to effectively serve the public, according to a report tabled in Parliament.

The Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence’s Consolidated Review of the Commission’s 2018-2023 Annual Reports highlights key concerns.

The report states that as of October this year, the Commission’s lawyers are handling an average of 121 cases each.

The report indicates a serious staff shortage across all LAC offices, contributing to this excessive case load.

The Committee recommends that the Ministry of Finance increase the Commission’s budget to facilitate the recruitment of more lawyers.

In addition to staffing challenges, the Commission is also struggling with a lack of funding for awareness outreach, particularly in remote and maritime areas.

The Committee stresses the importance of ensuring the commission has the necessary financial support to extend its outreach and services to these underserved areas.

The report further highlights issues related to staff retention, with the Commission facing a high turnover rate.

It states that one contributing factor is the significant pay disparity between lawyers at the Legal Aid Commission and those working at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

The Committee recommends addressing this wage gap to improve staff retention and reduce turnover.

Another key issue raised is the lack of proper training and professional development opportunities for LAC lawyers.

The Commission’s lawyers are often excluded from critical training sessions on topics such as cybercrime, child representation, and white-collar crimes.

The Committee calls for equal access to training opportunities to ensure that Commission lawyers remain updated on current legal developments.

Language barriers are also posing a challenge, with many non-English speaking clients requiring assistance.

However, the Commission currently lacks the resources to engage interpreters or sign language interpreters.

The Committee recommends that the Commission be provided with the necessary resources to address this issue.

Furthermore, the Commission does not have a dedicated toll-free line that operates 24/7, which the Committee views as a vital service for the public.

The Committee urges that such a service be established.