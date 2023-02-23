Leave RFMF alone: Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua at the RFMF Black Rock Camp in Nadi today.

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, has called on politicians not to stick their noses into the affairs of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

The Minister took this stance while speaking at the RFMF Black Rock Camp in Nadi today.

Tikoduadua says it is against the normal democratic practice to interfere in the affairs of the RFMF as it is against the law.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the RFMF should be left alone to do its job.

“… and this is what we want it to be – a professional force that is best in the world. It serves peace and makes its people proud—those are the aspirations of the government and mine.”

He says the role of the RFMF is clearly stipulated in the law and there is a whole range of processes required to review or even change it.

Tikoduadua says he does not agree with the way politicians are interpreting it.

He says there will be a defense review, and this is a collective process of all the people of Fiji, as they want an ownership agreement agreed to together.

Tikoduadua says the RFMF has done us proud, as their strength and courage have ensured a smooth transition of power.

The Minister says the RFMF still has a whole lot more to do for the people and the nation, but there is a whole lot more that we can do together.