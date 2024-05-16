Leading counseling efforts to make a difference

[Source: Supplied]

An alumnus of the Australia Pacific Training Coalition Diploma in Counselling course, Inoke Drauna is spearheading efforts to address mental health challenges in Fiji through his non-governmental organization, ARUKA Fiji.

Reflecting on his experience, he emphasizes how studying counselling at APTC contributed significantly to his awareness and personal healing, reaffirming his calling to serve others.

In 2019, Drauna founded ARUKA Fiji, a positive social network that engages accredited counsellors, social workers, and youth development personnel to provide psychological and psycho-social support for vulnerable individuals including widows and abandoned teenagers.

Over the years, APTC’s programs have equipped individuals with the tools and knowledge to become agents of positive change in their communities.

Through its commitment to TVET and mental health education, it has significantly impacted communities in the Pacific region.

Drauna’s dedication and quality of counselling services are being recognized with the expansion of his counselling clientele.