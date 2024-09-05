Leaders discuss regional priorities with World Bank President

World Bank President Ajay Banga [Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/ Facebook]

Leaders of the Pacific Island Forum held a high-level meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga to address key regional priorities.

PIF Secretary-General Baron Waqa outlines several critical focus areas, including political leadership, regionalism, people-centred development, peace and security, economic growth and the fight against climate change.

Waqa emphasizes that the World Bank’s support could advance these goals.

“Under each of these theme and thematic areas, several regional collective actions are identified for implementation. I urge the World Bank to consider and identify relevant regional collective actions for potential support and implementation.”

Waqa also highlights the potential for the World Bank to assist in leveraging technology and enhancing connectivity in Fiji and across the broader Pacific region.

He adds the collaboration could strengthen the region’s resilience against climate change, an issue of great concern for island nations.