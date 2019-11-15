Lautoka residents thank govt for crossing

The long wait by about 200 households in Field 4 and Waiyavi, Lautoka for a crossing to connect them to facilities is over.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development constructed a crossing connecting the two communities under the Ministry’s Community Access Road, Footpaths and Footbridges programme.

A representative of the two communities says they had been waiting since the 1980’s for a crossing.

Previously, a walkway was used by the residents.

During adverse weather, the walkway would be slippery, causing injuries to residents.

About 1000 Fijians have benefitted through the implementation of the project.

The crossing is the nearest access for the working residents travelling from Field 4 to the Waiyavi Industrial area and Lautoka City.

It is also used by students who attend six nearby schools.

The project cost the Ministry more than $40,000.