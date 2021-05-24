Lautoka man reported missing

Thirty-nine-year-old Salak Ali has been reported missing at the Lautoka Police Station.

Ali was last seen on the 22nd of November at the home he shares with a workmate at Kermode.

Search efforts conducted to locate him have so far been negative.

Anyone with information on the individual is requested to call the Lautoka Police Station on 9905660 or Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919.