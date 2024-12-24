Last-minute rush for Labasa tailors

Tailors in Labasa are experiencing a surge in demand, with many fully booked for the remainder of the year due to the festive season.

This annual trend during the Christmas period sees local tailors striving to meet the needs of both local and international clients.

Anita Devi of Anita Tailoring says she is racing against time to complete all orders before Christmas Day.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m very busy for the whole of last week, and I think all the tailors are busy too. So, we are so happy that the festive season comes and then our business goes up. Because when it’s Christmas time, everyone wants a bula wear, kalavata shirts, and dresses, so it’s been busy.”

Devi, who has been sewing for around 24 years, credits her thriving business to the loyalty of her customers.

“I have clients from overseas too. I’m having my Fijian customers from overseas, like New Zealand, Australia, and also from Bua, Nabouwalu, and Dreketi, and from Labasa, in Labasa town, there are plenty of people here this side.”

As the festive season continues, Labasa tailors remain dedicated to exceeding client expectations, delivering beautifully crafted clothing on time to celebrate the holidays in style.