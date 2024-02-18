Landowners to consider sustainable development plans: Ro Filipe

Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau is encouraging landowners to draft their own development plans before requesting assistance from the government.

Ro Filipe emphasizes the importance of a strategic and well-thought-out approach to development, encouraging landowners to take the lead in outlining their development plans.

He says a clear development plan helps the government use resources wisely.

Article continues after advertisement

“To progress the work of their Yavusas’ in terms of their development plans, it’s critical that all the Yavusas’ have these kind of planning.”

Ro Filipe is encouraging landowners to gain a comprehensive understanding of their resources and prioritize sustainable practices in decision-making processes.

“It’s very important for them to understand the resources that they have and how they will utilize it especially in terms of sustainable development keeping in mind the environment and also climate change. So it would be a balance between development for economic purposes and sustainable development in terms of preserving what they have for future generations.”

Ro Filipe is urging landowners to consider the potential impacts that specific developments may have on their land.